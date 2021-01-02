After 20 years, Alaafin visits Soun, duo sues for peace

The duo of Alaafin of Oyo and Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III and Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III have called on Nigerians to embrace peace and harmony in a bid to move the country forward.

The visit of the Alaafin to the Soun of Ogbomoso came 20 years after the Alaafin visited the Soun’s palace.

The Alaafin, who arrived the expansive Ogbomoso palace alongside his wives, Ayaba Memunat and Folasade on Saturday at 3.50 pm, was ushered into the inner chamber of the palace by the wife of the Soun, Ayaba Olaronke Oyewumi.

Speaking, Alaafin stressed that he was in Ogbomoso palace to seek counsel from the nonagenarian monarch among other issues.

In his remarks, Soun who expressed delight over the visit said the last visit of Alaafin was about 20 years ago. The visit lasted 25 minutes.

