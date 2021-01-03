2023: UK-based Nigerian cleric canvases support for Tinubu

Nigerians across all divides have been advised to focus on nation builders and progressive individuals who are more concerned about national regeneration instead of basing their judgment of such people on “hearsay and inherited prejudice.”

This charge was given by the Global Lead Pastor of Nation Family Church, London, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, who recently spoke on nation-building.

The cleric, whose childhood years were in Nigeria, challenged Nigerians to juxtapose and compare between “hearsay and actual results of leaders who have impacted their society at critical periods of nation needs.”

In an obvious reference to former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, in a series that was aired through The Nation Family’s YouTube channel’ recently, Pastor Adegboyega said he was concerned about what different men had done to help in building their nations and not what critics had to say about them in order to pull them down for their selfish motives.

“I’ve been speaking about men who built nations in the last few days. These are people who fought for freedom and did the unusual. I don’t judge people based on what has been said about them or what I heard. For me, it is about what I see,” he said.

Citing the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Tinubu as a nation builder in the mold of other statesmen, the fiery preacher known for his selfless commitment to young people referred to the former governor of Lagos State as a man who had raised resourceful and dynamic leaders who have or are still contributing to nation-building in no small measure.

“I see a man who raised people. You can go bring people from Ivy League colleges around the world to build a country, but let us talk about men who actually took people from nowhere and made them governors, like in Lagos, other states, and even at the national level where one man has produced governors after governors.

“I am not there, but people can say different stuff about his person, but can we pause to think for ourselves? I have never met Asiwaju Tinubu before, but I see the raising of leaders. I see someone who has developed people who were initially nobodies in the scheme of things in Nigeria and have gone on to do amazing things when put in positions of power,” he said.

Pastor Adegboyega, who has also raised many leaders and businesses, added that there was a difference between what is obvious and what is heard, noting that what is heard cannot be substantiated except it is seen.

“Everyone has an opinion which may not necessarily be the fact, but I must run with what I see, and in Asiwaju Bola Tinubu case, that is nation-building.”

The pastor, whose work in curbing knives and other related violent crimes in London has not gone unnoticed by Scotland Yard, defined nation-building as the ability to give the nation credible and competent leaders.

Responding to the possibility of rumours doing the rounds about him having an ulterior motive for praising Tinubu’s efforts, Adegboyega says he is not bothered about opinions.

“There will be rumours about me wanting something for citing Asiwaju Tinubu as an example, but I don’t care. I don’t care about any political party either. People usually conclude that anyone speaking their opinion is hungry or looking for something. I am looking for the truth and I am saying that as far as I am concerned, there is no perfect man, but in nation-building and nation regeneration, there are men who are doing the hard work. I see clearly what Seyi Makinde is doing in Oyo State and it is amazing; so it is not a party thing.”

