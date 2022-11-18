Auxiliary not our member ― NURTW

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has clarified that Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, also known as Auxiliary, is not a member of the union.

The spokesman for the union, Comrade Anthony Asogwa, Deputy General Secretary, Education, said this in a statement while reacting to a report that Auxiliary had been docked for vandalising Tinubu and other APC candidates’ billboards in Oyo State.

Auxiliary was, however, referred to as the chairman of NURTW in the state.

But while reacting to the development, Comrade Asogwa explained that the said Auxiliary is not a member of the union, so he couldn’t have been the state chairman.

His words, “Auxiliary is not known to our union. He is not our member. Alhaji Abideen Olaide (Ejiogbe) is the Oyo State chairman of our union. We are a responsible trade union body. We don’t tolerate political thuggery among our members.

Comrade Asogwa appealed to media practitioners to always crosscheck their facts before going to the press to avoid misleading the public.

