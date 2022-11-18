Lagos-Ibadan expressway: 2 Division GOC calls for concerted efforts against kidnapping

Following concerns raised about the recent kidnap activities on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, the General Officer Commanding, 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Aminu Chinade has called for more concerted efforts from all and sundry to tackle the recent rise in criminality.

He made the call on Wednesday at the Division headquarters when hosting all heads of security and paramilitary agencies in Ibadan, Oyo State, to brainstorm on the recent issue of kidnapping on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and the rising wave of criminality within the city and its environs.

He also advocated more synergy to stop the criminal acts of the kidnappers on the Lagos- Ibadan expressway.

The GOC, who solicited better ideas in information sharing and monitoring among the security agencies, was of the belief that it would put the security agencies ahead in planning robust ways of countering the nefarious activities of the hoodlums.

The meeting, which was the first in its series, according to the Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Lt, Col. Charles Ekeocha, in a statement, generated frank discussions from all.

It was agreed that such meetings should hold regularly to address issues that border on security speedily.

In attendance were the Commander 671 Nigerian Air Force Detachment, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Adebowale Williams; Director, Department of State Services, Mr. E.C. Okoye, Area Controller of Customs, Babajide Jaiyeoba and other heads of security agencies in the state.