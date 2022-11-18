Soldier goes berserk, kills colleague, aid worker, injures UN staff, shot dead In Borno

Latest News
By Atiku Galadima and Jacob Segun Olatunji

A Nigerian soldier went berserk, shot two unarmed humanitarian workers and a fellow soldier at a military base in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State on Thursday.

Confirming the incident to journalists in a statement, the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Kai, Major Samson Zhakom, said “the Theatre Command Operation Hadin Kai regrets to inform the public of a sad occurrence at one of our military base today”.

“A soldier shot and killed a staff of one of the NGOs providing humanitarian support in the North East.

“Same soldier also killed another soldier and injured the co-pilot of one of the UN helicopters.

“Our troops on the ground immediately neutralized the errant personnel”.

“The injured co-pilot has been stabilized while the corpses of the deceased have been moved to the 7 Division Hospital.

“Detailed investigation into the incident and subsequent remedial actions have commenced into the highly regrettable incident.

“Further details will be provided later.”

You might also like
Latest News

Osinbajo assures diasporans on actualization of Ondo seaport

Latest News

Youths stage peaceful protest to INEC office over delay in issuance of PVCs in Osun

Latest News

SDP women, youth stage sensitisation rally in Kwara

Latest News

NASS workers demand immediate appointment of new clerk

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More