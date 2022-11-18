Soldier goes berserk, kills colleague, aid worker, injures UN staff, shot dead In Borno

A Nigerian soldier went berserk, shot two unarmed humanitarian workers and a fellow soldier at a military base in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State on Thursday.

Confirming the incident to journalists in a statement, the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Kai, Major Samson Zhakom, said “the Theatre Command Operation Hadin Kai regrets to inform the public of a sad occurrence at one of our military base today”.

“A soldier shot and killed a staff of one of the NGOs providing humanitarian support in the North East.

“Same soldier also killed another soldier and injured the co-pilot of one of the UN helicopters.

“Our troops on the ground immediately neutralized the errant personnel”.

“The injured co-pilot has been stabilized while the corpses of the deceased have been moved to the 7 Division Hospital.

“Detailed investigation into the incident and subsequent remedial actions have commenced into the highly regrettable incident.

“Further details will be provided later.”