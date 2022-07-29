AUDA-NEPAD assures of support to boost rural farmers’ productivity

THE African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for African Development (AUDA-NEPAD) has said it is concerned with ensuring food security towards building long-term resilience for sustainable economic growth and development.

It noted that the agency would continue to facilitate capacity building activities to enhance the productive capacities of rural farmers.

The National Coordinator/CEO of AUDA-NEPAD/African Peer Review Mechanism, Princess Gloria Akobundu, stated this in Abuja at the closing ceremony of the National Workshop on “Applications of Juncao Technology and its contributions to the achievement of sustainable agriculture and the Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria.”

She stated that the agency would work with partners to support the capacity needs of smallholder farmers in order for them to reap the full benefits of the technology of growing mushrooms.

Akobundu added that the unveiled Chinese technology would create direct and indirect jobs, tackle and boost food production.

She said, “This is the beginning of our concerted efforts to work together with our partners to support the capacity needs of our smallholder farmers in order for them to reap the full benefits of this wonderful technology of growing mushrooms.

“Let me assure that my office will continue to facilitate capacity building activities to enhance the productive capacities of our rural farmers.”

Also speaking, the Chief, National Strategies and Capacity Building Branch Division for Sustainable Development Goals, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Amson Sibanda, noted that the Juncao technology can also strongly support the country’s plans in agriculture, value addition, to the benefit of key-value chains and linkages, among other actions.

Sibanda stated that the Juncao technology is among other cutting-edge applications of technology contributing to improving food systems and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals.

He said, “Agriculture represents nearly $8 trillion industry globally, according to the World Bank, so how can Nigeria harness and leverage the application of advanced technology such as Juncao to benefit from this $8 trillion industry in addition to contributing to protecting the planet, enhancing food and nutrition security?

“The UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development calls for transformative initiatives under the means of implementation targets under Goal 17, ‘Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalise the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development.’

“Juncao technology showcases a pathway whereby such initiatives can catalyse change, transform lives and livelihoods, and create opportunities for a better future, leaving no one behind, especially when they are combined with continental initiatives such as the one on ‘Strengthening of smallholder farmers’ capabilities towards productive restoration amid COVID-19 in Nigeria.’

“To build the capacities of local researchers, we will be offering small competitive research grants to one or two agricultural universities interested in undertaking research on domesticating the Juncao technology in Nigeria.”

