Attempt to link me with Naira Marley’s flight ridiculous ― Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola on Tuesday described as ridiculous, attempts to link him with a flight that conveyed hip-hop star, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley, to Abuja for a concert last weekend.

According to a statement issued by his media aide, Hakeem Bello, in reaction to the reports, Fashola he has not travelled out of Abuja since he returned from an inspection tour of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway construction work and a visit to Lagos on March 22, 2020.

He said he had remained in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in line with the government’s ban on interstate travels occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The decision of the Hon. Minister not to travel was taken in strict compliance with the Federal Government’s ban on interstate travels as part of efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is, therefore, ridiculous for Dr Iwuajoku to attempt to link the Hon. Minister with any non-compliant flight,” the statement read.

The airline, Executive Jets Services Limited, had in a letter signed by its chairman/CEO of Dr Sam Iwuajoku disclosed that the flight operated as they thought its passenger was the Minister of Works.

