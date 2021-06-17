Attack on ex-AG: Two persons killed, four houses burnt ―Imo CP

The Imo State Commissioner of Police CP Abutu Yaro has confirmed the attack on the residence of the immediate past Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Imo State, Cyprian Akolisa.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala, the Commissioner of Police Imo State, CP Abutu Yaro, said that two persons were killed by the hoodlums while four houses were set on fire but were partly burnt.

According to CP, four of the hoodlums were fatally injured by security forces during a gun battle, while others escaped with bullet wounds.

He said that he had ordered the immediate deployment of Police Special Forces to the hinterlands in order to reinforce the security forces patrolling those areas.

“The deployment came as a result of the recent shift of criminal activities to some parts of the hinterlands following their major defeat suffered in the last few days while attempting to attack Owerri, the state capital.

“This also as a result of the recent attack which happened in the early hours of today, when some hoodlums attacked some houses at Amaebu community in Orsu Local Government Area, Imo State”, the statement added.

The CP said that the effort of the criminals to destroy the entire community was swiftly resisted by the police and other supporting security agencies and the vigilant members of the community. .

He said that the area the fleeing hoodlums ran into was already being combed, cordoned off and a search operation was ongoing to mob up the criminal elements.

The CP while briefing the Special Forces at the Command Headquarters Owerri, charged them to deal ruthlessly with the criminal elements disturbing the hinterlands.

He admonished them to be firm on criminals but polite to members of the public, adding that they were to carry out their statutory duties in line with their extant laws and global best practices.

The police boss said that the Special Forces were to provide watertight security to the various communities in the hinterlands and round the clock protection to commuters plying the major roads across the state.

The commissioner assured Imolites of their safety at all times, regardless of where they reside, insisting that no part of Imo State would be neglected in the security plans of the command.

The CP called on Imolites to be vigilant at all times and to report any suspicious person(s) or movements to the police or other security agencies nearest to them.

