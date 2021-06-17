Amotekun nabs suspected bandits with AK-47 in Ibarapa

Metro
By Wale Akinselure

Oyo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun corps) has arrested two suspected bandits with an AK-47 rifle, pump-action and a Dane gun.

The suspected hoodlums: Mumini Saliu, 45yrs and Ibrahim Suleiman, 25yrs, who are Fulanis were apprehended by Amotekun operatives of Ibarapa East Local Government command at Alapa Village, Lanlate, on Tuesday.

The operatives recovered 82 rounds of 7.62 ammunition and seven cartridges amongst other weapons.

As contained in a statement by the media unit of the Oyo Amotekun, the suspected bandits have been handed over to the Director of State Security Services, Oyo State Command for further investigation.

 

Comments

