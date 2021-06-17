NPAN kicks over exclusion from public hearing on Nigerian Press Council bill

By Oluwole Ige 

THE Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), on Wednesday, decried its exclusion from today’s public hearing on the Nigerian Press Council (NPC) Amendment Bill at the National Assembly. 

Describing the development as shocking, NPAN contended that as a stakeholder in the media industry, it was unbelievable that the body would not be invited to participate in the public hearing at the Senate. 

In a statement signed by NPAN president, Mr Kabiru A. Yusuf, the association said “we received with surprise, news of a public hearing scheduled for today, Thursday, June 17, 2021, on the Nigerian Press Council (NPC) Amendment Bill.” 

According to the statement, “going by available information, the hearing had initially been scheduled for yesterday, Wednesday, June 16, along with four other media related bills. As a stakeholder in the Nigerian media space, we don’t understand why print media owners have not been invited to participate in the hearing. 

“This is contrary to earlier practice when the NPAN was invited to a public hearing on the same bill in the last Senate. This time around, we find it strange that we would get to know of this development by sheer happenstance.” 

It called on the leadership of the National Assembly, the House of Representatives in particular, to redress this anomaly. With the public hearing now delayed by a day, the NPAN will endeavour to show up, even without a formal invitation.”

