Atiku will fight corruption shore up federal revenue ― Ologbodiyan

Presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar would block leakages of corruption in the federal public service to swell the revenue for the development of the Nigerian State.

The spokesman of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbodiyan said this on Tuesday, on national television.

He said the repeated purchase of the same items yearly has greatly affected the revenue of the nation and such leakages would be blocked to shore up revenue to fund national expenditure.

His words: “on yearly basis in every public enterprise in this country, laptops are bought; vehicles are bought; furniture is bought and all these take-ups in wholesome sums of money as a means of corruption and our candidate (Atiku Abubakar) said look, we will not continue like this.

He said under an Atiku presidency, “We will bring down the cost of governors outside that will block the leakages. We are talking about a personality who has been through this before: the vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who functioned in that office and who knows everything about governance at the national level.

“I want to assure Nigerians that when sworn into office on May 29 2003, Atiku Abubakar has stood out to say that he will bring down corruption in our national life,” Ologbodiyan boasted.

Ologbodiyan said he would fall back and adopt the successive method adopted by President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration where Atiku served as Vice President, where indicted persons were asked to refund monies traced to them.

“He has even gone to the extent where he said if we catch you for purposes of corruption or malfeasance bordering in corruption, we will call you back and say, please will you just refund as that experience under the Obasanjo Presidency.

He said those who stole money then brought them back and said this report is traced to you.

Ologbodiyan, said the only candidate who has an understanding of the issues, remained the PDP presidential candidate who had been exposed to the art of governance.

