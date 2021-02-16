ATCON visits Pantami, hails his achievements

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), led by its President, Mr Ikechukwu Nnamani last week paid a familiarisation visit to the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Abuja to formally introduce the newly-elected officials of the association to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami.

The ATCON delegation was also at the Minister’s office to express appreciation for the commitment and determination he has shown in addressing issues affecting the industry which has led to the industry’s growth and development since assumption of office.

“This strategic courtesy visit is put together to demonstrate the respect that we have for you and your office as records are there to show that the development of the sector is highly paramount in your strategic plans,” the ATCON President said.

Nnamani added that, “Challenges that have plagued the industry for a very long time are now being addressed by you and your team. Notable among this is the progress made in the NIN, ROW, NNBP, and digitisation of the economy.

“Most recently is the groundbreaking National Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre in Abuja.”

The President further informed the Minister of the resolution of the NEC to work with the ministry towards sustaining the high performance already being exhibited.

On his part, Pantami appreciated the association for the working visit and notified them that all his doors are wide open to attend to them on all official matters requiring his attention.

The Minister further caution the association not to compromise the resolution of the NEC on Right of Way levy and stated that when any challenges are being encountered, his attention should be immediately drawn to it for intervention.

