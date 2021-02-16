MTN Group drives future-fit workforce to match digital change

MTN Group has unveiled its new Employee Value Proposition (EVP) entitled, “Live Inspired” to drive agility, flexibility and future fit skills for its workforce.

Learning the lessons of the challenges brought about by COVID-19, MTN has adopted a refreshed, organisation-wide approach, which involves a move away from older, conventional ways of working and into the ‘new normal’ with confidence and optimism.

“For us, it’s really about the power of choice, we recognise that what our staff values is motivated by choices and flexibility. It is for this reason that our EVP is designed to cater to the various personas and preferences that inspires and helps people realize their true potential,” Mr Paul Norman, MTN Group Chief Human Resources Officer said.

MTN has entrenched smart-working through principles such as anytime work, anywhere workplace and balanced work-life. Our programmes capitalise on the organic movement towards a digital-adopter mindset and flexi-workforce.

“As technology moves forward and our business converges, we need to do the same with our capabilities. Having the best talent is as important as having the best network,” Norman added.

Talent convergence in line with the rapid pace of technological change is the way of the future, driving digital learning consumption growth indicating a natural shift towards upskilling and re-skilling. MTN’s digital aspirations is geared towards accelerating the creation of future capabilities, empowerment and agility at scale.

Ne said:“The EVP will support our reputation for innovation, customer-centricity and being a company that is driven by people who bring personal commitment and a range of skills and experience together for the benefit of our customers.

Real growth is inspired by a purpose that advances individuals and impacts on organisations and communities. We aim to enable opportunities for individuals to be innovative, acquire skills and meaningfully impact on our customers.

“MTN’s focus will be to create an inspiring environment for everyone to ‘activate one’s whole self’. This will be powered by genuine inclusion, respect for diversity, fair rewards, true recognition and personal flexibility to contribute most productively.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Salami Panel Wants Magu, Other Policemen In EFCC Removed

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (retd)… | police helicopter to Oyo | police helicopter to Oyo | police helicopter to Oyo