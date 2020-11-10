ATCON slates November 12 for AGM, elections

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has concluded plans to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and National Executive Council Election 2020.

The event, which was initially postponed because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, will now hold on November 12, 2020 at Victoria Crown Plaza Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos by 2pm.

it is recalled that the tenure of the National Executive Council 2018 – 2020 which would have ended in May 2020 was extended to forestall the leadership vacuum that would have occurred because of the inability of the association to hold its AGM due to the lockdown order by the federal government to curb further spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The association upholds a culture of corporate governance and is set to have another election that would usher in a new set of National Executive Council that would direct the association for the next two years.

ATCON explained last week in a press statement signed by Mr Ajibola Olude, its executive secretary, that as part of upholding the principle of transparency in the conduct of the forthcoming election into various positions in the National Executive Council of the association, “we are pleased to officially announce to all the CEOs and Directors of all our qualified member companies to take active part in the in Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Election into the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Association.”

ATCON explained that in accordance with its constitution, only financially active members shall be allowed to vote and be voted for during the election.

“Each member company is entitled to two votes per position. It is therefore expected that each member company will be represented by two delegates each casting one vote in respect of a position.

“However, where a single individual represents a company, that individual present at the AGM/Election shall cast only one vote on-behalf of his/her company. Voting shall be by Secret Ballot.”

According to the umbrella body of telecoms companies in Nigeria, election shall be conducted by a duly constituted Electoral Committee to be appointed on the floor of the AGM by the outgoing Executive with the approval of members at the meeting.

“The Electoral Committee shall be dissolved upon the conclusion of the elections.

“Elected officers shall assume their posts immediately upon conclusion of the elections,” the statement read.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FLICKERS: Nigerian Army: Timelines Of Lies And A Million Skulls In Ogun’s Shrine

THE Yoruba anticipate the fate of Mrs. Aishat Mohammed. Aftermath the murders, horrendous plunder and arson on the city of Lagos about two weeks ago, Mohammed was one of the captives of the law. Or lawlessness. Gagged like sardines in a can among about 500 persons paraded and labeled culprits of the spillover from that notorious Black Tuesday, Mrs. Mohammed’s tale was gripping, grisly but a Nigerian everyday encounter. From her narrative…

#EndSARS: After The ‘Powerless Masses’ Spoke

What has the country’s political leadership learnt from the EndSARS protests that rocked the nation and drew global attention to Nigerians’ sufferings and mis-governance of their country? KUNLE ODEREMI reports on the take-away from the EndSARS protest and the attendant fallouts, amid public suspense on government’s…

#EndSARS: How Nigeria Lost Trillions Despite Warning

IT has emerged that the #EndSARS protest which snowballed into a major cycle of crises could have been avoided, had Nigerian authorities heeded the prediction of international researchers carried out months back. Both the federal and state governments are still counting the enormous losses in destruction to public and private investments during the protests, which have been projected to be in trillions of…

Restructure Nigeria Now Or Risk Break-Up — Southern Leaders Tell Buhari Again

AS agitations for the restructuring of the country continue to take the front burner, some southern leaders on Saturday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the 2014 National Conference report to save the country from an impending break-up, saying the country is currently bleeding on all…