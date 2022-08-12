Ataoja commends Goldberg for role in preserving Yoruba culture

The Ataoja of Osogbo land, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun has commended Goldberg, the premium lager beer from the stables of Nigerian Breweries for being at the vanguard of the preservation of the Yoruba culture.

He made this assertion when a delegation of the brand recently paid a courtesy visit to the paramount ruler’s residence ahead of this year’s Osun Osogbo Festival.

The team led by Oluwaseyi Oyedeji, Regional Trade Marketing Manager, Goldberg said they were at the palace to celebrate with the monarch on the occasion of this year’s Osun Osogbo Festival and restate the brand’s commitment to keeping the Yoruba culture fresh and alive.

Addressing the delegation, the Ataoja thanked Nigerian Breweries for its consistent support of the Osun Osogbo Festival which he said has contributed to the growth and economic development of Osogbo land.

He went a step further to commend the brand for its role in keeping Yoruba tradition and values alive in modern times.

“Goldberg has over the years been known for celebrating our heritage. This is a noble course as we strive to preserve our traditional values in the face of modernity.

“I am aware of the tremendous support Goldberg has given our long standing Osun Osogbo Festival over the years and the socio-economic impact this has driven over the years on Osogbo land.

“Do keep up the good work. I hereby bless this drink and wish you the best,” Oba Olalekan prayed.

The Osun Osogbo festival has been celebrated annually for over 600 years consistently. Goldberg has been a lead sponsor of cultural festivals in the Southwest, which is the brand’s way of identifying with the people and celebrating with them.

Across the different cities of the Southwest where festivals hold, Goldberg’s sponsorship positively impacts economic activities, apart from the colour, grandeur and enjoyment it adds to the festivals.

