Declare Muharram 1 public holiday, NACOMYO urges incoming Ekiti gov

THE National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) in Ekiti State has called on the state’s governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, to declare the first day of the first month of the Islamic calendar, Muharram, as public holiday in the state when he assumes office in October.

The state coordinator of NACOMYO, Mudasiru Yusuf, during a Hijrah lecture organised by the group in Ado-Ekiti, noted that the incoming administration should take a clue from the neighbouring states by declaring the date as holiday to give sense of belonging to the Muslim community in the state.

Yusuf congratulated Oyebanji on his victory at the June 18 governorship election and then urged him to fulfill his campaign promises to the people.

He advised Muslims in the state to partake in the electoral process in the country, especially next year’s general election, by obtaining their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs).

He said: “While formally congratulating the governor-elect of our dear state, Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, on your well-deserved victory at the just concluded gubernatorial poll, I wish you sustain the people’s confidence in the course of delivering your election promises, ensure justice, equity and fairness as the thrust of your policies and administration.

“The welfare and security of the people are germane and they must be accorded priority attention. Youth unemployment has implications for national security. Therefore, youths’ joblessness must be tackled head-on.

“Your Excellency, NACOMYO wishes that the first of Muharram, which is the first day of the Islamic calendar be made holiday like the other sister states in the South West of Nigeria.

“I want to enjoin all Muslim faithful to obtain their PVC, which is a tool for making a wise choice in next year’s general election. Obviously, without obtaining the PVC, you are not doing the country any good and your voice may not be heard.”

He commended the guest speaker and Chief Imam of the Ondo State Government House, Akure, Sheikh Yunus Abdulahi Anola, for accepting to speak on the topic ‘Transformative and Unifying Governance: Looking Beyond Religious Prejudice’, saying that his wealth of experience and understanding of Islam would continue to be appreciated by the group.

The event was attended by Muslim leaders in the state, including the president-general of the League of Imams and Alfas in the South-West, Alhaji Jamiu Kewulere.