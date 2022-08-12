Ethiopian Airlines alert passengers on increasing activities of scammers

The management of Ethiopian Airlines has cautioned pessengers to be mindful of the increasing activities of scammers posting fake travel information.

A press release signed by General Manager, Ethiopian Airlines Nigeria, explained that there has been a recent increase in the activities of scammers who post fake promotions and payment platforms in Nigeria for different Airlines. This necessitates a notice to travellers and the public to beware of being taken by surprise.

“The management of Ethiopian Airlines is appealing to the public to always crosscheck the website and payment advice sent to them as many travellers are falling victim to these scammers

“It has come to our notice that scammers and hackers are setting up fake websites with similar names to ours to deceive passengers.

“Our official website is www.ethiopianairlines.com and you can download our app for easier and safer transactions.

“Ethiopian Airlines will not call you for payment or ask you to pay into any account. Please do crosscheck all links before making payments.”

“Ethiopian Airlines have offices in four cities in Nigeria and can be reached at the international airports in Kano, Enugu, Abuja and Lagos.”