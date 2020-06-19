After weeks of speculations, negotiations and shifting of grounds by the political gladiators and stakeholders in the People’s Democratic Party in Edo state, Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Peoples Democratic Party, said this in her official Twitter handle which read: “The governor of Edo State, H. E. @GovernorObaseki has defected to our great Party, the @OfflcialPDPNig. The declaration was made this afternoon at the state Secretariat of our party in Benin city, Edo State.

ALSO READ: EFCC traces salaries of additional 400 ghost workers to private account in Kwara

The move is the culmination of about two weeks of intense negotiation by the Obaseki camp from the APC and the stakeholders in the PDP.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Records 745 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 18,480

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 745 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 18,480… Read Full Story

Oyo Records 103 COVID-19 Cases In One Day As Total Rises To 18,480 In Nigeria

Oyo State, on Thursday, recorded 103 new COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 764. The NCDC disclosed this on Thursday night via its verified Twitter handle. It also said that the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria has risen to 18,480… Read Full Story

FHC’s Order Restraining Edo APC From Holding Gov Primary Set Aside By Appellate Court

The coast seems to be clear for the June 22 governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State as Justice Morenike Ogunwomiju of the Appeal Court, Benin, on Thursday, set aside the… Read Full Story

Ajimobi Is Alive ― Daughter-In-Law, Media Aide

Former Oyo State governor is alive contrary to widespread report over him last night, Tribune Online can authoritatively report. Both the daughter-in-law and media aide of the former governor who spoke following the reports about his health refuted the news about his death, saying the… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Increased Number Of Cases, Warning Signal ― Minister

The Federal Ministry of Health says the increasing number of coronavirus infections in the country should be a warning that the fatality rate could rise. Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, gave the warning at the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) briefing on COVID-19 in the country on Thursday in Abuja… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Striking Doctors Are Frustrated, Health Minister Admits • Says FG can’t dictate to states

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on Thursday, admitted that the striking doctors under the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have some things they are really frustrated about. Ehanire, who said he had a frank discussion with the young doctors in his office on Thursday morning over their… Read Full Story

COVID-19: FG Takes Measures To Reduce Fatality Rate, Signs Pact With Republic Of Korea

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF), on Thursday, announced measures to limit and reduce the COVID-19 fatality rate, which it said has hit 469 deaths as at Thursday morning. Speaking at the PTF daily briefing, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the increasing number of cases should be a warning that… Read Full Story

FG Moves To Reduce High Rate Of Illegal Gold Mining, Smuggling

In its efforts to minimise the high rate of illegal gold mining and smuggling, the Federal Government, on Thursday, said it is currently creating a gold ecosystem, which would also increase government’s revenue from the resource, create jobs, and improve environmental and social stewardship… Read Full Story

Sharif, CNG Leader, Regains Freedom

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has confirmed the release of Nastura Ashir Sharif, its chairman, Board of Trustees on Thursday. Recall that Sharif was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and moved to Abuja shortly after the peaceful protests in Katsina against the killings of helpless and defenceless citizens by bandits… Read Full Story

Rapists Will Be Hung To Death In Kaduna ― El-Rufai

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has assured the people of Kaduna State that no matter what it takes he will sign the law that recommends death penalty by hanging for rapists in the state. This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, in her verified Twitter handle… Read Full Story

Kaduna’s Sultan Bello Mosque Resumes Juma’at Prayer Today

SULTAN Bello Mosque, Kaduna, has acquired three disinfectant machines as part of measures to safeguard worshippers from coronavirus infection and help in restoring the mosque to safe and beneficial use for the ummah. The Chief Imam of the mosque, Sheikh Mohammed Suleiman Adam, who made the disclosure in an interview… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: Reps And The Media Lockout

REPORTS in the media last week indicated a direct assault on press freedom by the House of Representatives. The assault was carried out at a public hearing on the vexatious Control of Infectious Diseases Bill organised by its joint Committee on Health Services, Health Institutions and Justice… Read Full Story