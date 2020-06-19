Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has accused chairman, Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Kwara State and the permanent secretary, the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), among others, of diverting a sum of N31 million meant for payment of teachers’ salaries.

A statement by the Head, Media and Publicity of the commission, Mr Dele Oyewale, on Friday said that the money meant for payment of over 400 teachers working with the Kwara SUBEB, was allegedly shared by the suspects.

It will be recalled that the commission had last week said it discovered about 1,000 ghost workers, allegedly smuggled into the payroll of the Kwara SUBEB.

“Other beneficiaries in the said financial infractions include Director of Finance, SUBEB, the state coordinator of the NUT, and the controller of Finance of the State Universal Basic Education Board.

“While giving an analysis of how the funds were shared, the state chairman of NUT told the operatives of the EFCC that, “The sum of N12 million was paid into an account operated by me and others, the money was actually not supposed to come, when the cash hit the account, I withdrew it and gave it to SUBEB officials, they gave us N3 million for free and we shared it among ourselves.

“We also received another N19 million, I withdrew N4 million from it, I used N1.5 million for clearing and interlocking of our quarters, the remaining N2.5 million is still with me’.

“The operatives then asked the embattled NUT chairman, “The clearing and interlocking you did, do you have receipts for this transaction?’, he answered, “No”.

It will be recalled that the commission had last week said it discovered about 1,000 ghost workers, allegedly smuggled into the payroll of the Kwara SUBEB.

The statement said that all the suspects are expected to be arraigned immediately after the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE