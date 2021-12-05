At CBAAC event, Ooni, others dissect race

RACE and racism were the focus of two recent symposia organised by the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC) in Lagos and Ile-Ife. Featuring illuminating discussions, it was a platform where issues affecting Black and African peoples and their development challenges, including the contentious issue of Afro-phobia, was discussed.

Giving his take on racism at the Ife event, the Ooni of Ife, Oba AdeyeyeOgunwusi, said infighting among Africans opened them up to attacks from other people, adding that Black people should be proud of their heritage.

He said, “slavery did not start from the black people. Look at different races all over the world, we were untouchable at some point. The history of the white people till date is not up to 6000 years. So, we have only in-fighting amongst ourselves. We did not have the mechanisation we have now, so we did everything with the physical power.”

Also intervening, the Director-General of CBAAC, Mrs Olubunmi Amao, said that the struggle against racism is still relevant as ethnic and racial conflicts pervade the world. “The struggle against racial and ethnic oppression and the strategies of resistance to exploitation that have characterised Black and African peoples for centuries seem all the more relevant as contemporary ethnic and racial conflicts pervade the world.”

She added that there had been injustice by black against fellow blacks, and this must be dealt with before addressing racial abuse.

Amao said the focus should shift to building synergies and devising strategies to enhance cooperation and collaboration. “It is my humble submission that unless and until black injustice against fellow blacks is also addressed, the fight against racial abuse by Africans and peoples of African descent will not yield any results. Interestingly, the 21st century has been tagged the decade for Africa’s development. And, this can only be attained when Black and African peoples shift to building synergies and devising strategies that would enhance cooperation and collaboration.

“Africans, and indeed the black race just as a matter of necessity come together to facilitate and promote black consciousness, integration and development. In doing this, our diversity as African peoples should not be seen as a drawback to our existence and progress. It should rather be viewed as a source of strength; hence we must continue to work towards harnessing it for our unity and development.” She said.

On the progress of Blacks over the past half-century, Amao said, “Be that as it may, it must be mentioned that despite the racial discrimination against Blacks in America and the Western World, Black progress over the past half-century has been impressive with many of them rising above any form of prejudices to become great achievers. As a people, what is needed of us is to continue to be committed to making the world a better place for all.”

Mrs Amao, a former Special Adviser to the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi, said part of the solution to the problem is for blacks to build synergies. “Recent events have shown that the issues of systemic racism and racial injustices against the black race can only be dismantled and won when there is a deliberate effort by Black and African peoples to redirect their focus and attention into building synergies. Unfortunately, while attention is focussed more on horizontal racism, that is, white versus black, little attention has been paid to the issues of segregation among Black and African peoples. By this, I mean xenophobia, tribalism, nepotism and, more recently, clan against clan.

“It is even more pathetic when lives are taken indiscriminately without any recourse to the essence of life itself. If not checked, these vices will undermine efforts to chart a common cause for the Black race, as a people divided against themselves cannot speak with one voice.

“The issues of racism and racial inequality remain a monster that must be fought; Hence, we must continue to fight against racism and discrimination by teaching respect and tolerance, by sharing the common history of all humanity.”

