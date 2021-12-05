With The Oratory, Salesians spotlight street children’s plight

THE latest statistics from UNICEF puts the number of Nigeria’s street children at over 10 million, with the insurgency in the North-East which has led to the closure of schools, further swelling the figures.

The country itself recognises a street children problem, with somewhat ineffectual initiatives. While the government’s efforts have been puny, the private sector has initiated several interventions for these underprivileged children. One of the latest interventions is in the form of a movie, ‘The Oratory’, which sheds light on the plight of homeless children and offers how to go about addressing it.

More facts about the movie, which has since premiered in Lagos and Abuja, and will screenin other cities including Rome, Turin, London and Congo, were unveiled at a recent media briefing that preceded the Lagos screening.

Speaking at the event, Gbenga Adebija, who chaired the premiere organising committee, disclosed that ‘The Oratory’ is an internationally acclaimed movie that has received rave reviews.

He added that ‘The Oratory’ is an “integral aspect of a broader multi-dimensional initiative which not only reminds us individually and as a collective of our civic responsibilities towards street children but also creates an inclusionary framework for the upliftment of homeless, delinquent and juvenile youths who are at risk of negative social issues such as violence, sexual abuse, trafficking and crime.”

The executive producer of the movie and a Nigerian Salesian priest of Don Bosco serving in Dublin, Ireland, Dr Cyril Odia, explained that homeless children is a social problem that needs everyone’s attention.

He added that the movie’s message is beyond sex, religion, and class. Though the vision is that of the Salesians of Don Bosco, the message is to all Nigerians.

“This movie attempts to call for action. As Salesians, we believe in faith in action. It f we don’t multiply that effect and get more partners to come on board, we can foresee that there is going to be a disaster. The more young people are increasing on the street, the more the threat of insecurity,” Odia said.

The producer further noted that the body was aware of previous efforts and open to further collaborations to tackle the challenge.

Denise Onoise, a Child Protection Specialist at the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), said ‘The Oratory’ aligns with the organisation’s objectives. “At UNICEF, we do partnerships like these even with ministries agencies of government. This is particularly interesting for us due to our work in the past six years. Three years ago, the state governments in the North had been worried about the Almajiris and wanted them to be returned to their states.”

The specialist reiterated that UNICEF is particular about the plight of homeless children and how to help them live better lives. “A lot of them, due to poverty, cannot go to school, so they are on the street. Many of them are not able to access healthcare. Again, they have problems being on the streets. Sometimes, they don’t have a home where they can sleep”.

‘The Oratory’ was filmed in Rome, Atlanta, Lagos and Turin, with Obi Emelonye producing and directing. It features Nigerian and international stars including EnyinnaNwigwe, Rich Lowe Ikenna, Florence Okechukwu, Lawrence Nwali, Andrea Ferrara, David Davidson, Stephen Ogunnote and TemidayoAkinboro.

The movie plot revolves around Rev. Fr, Michael Simmons, an American Catholic priest sent from Turin, Italy, to Ikoyi, Lagos. Upon his arrival, he becomes concerned about the plight of street children in Makoko. He must do all he can to confront Shuga, the dangerous Makoko kingpin who has the street boys locked in criminal servitude.

Drawing inspiration from St. John Bosco and the Salesian missionaries, the priest puts everything, including his safety, on the line to set up The Oratory and find his life’s purpose.

