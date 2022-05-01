At Anambra PDP ward congress, stakeholders demand original result sheets
• We left result sheets in the hotel room, panel says
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) 5-man Congress Panel to Anambra State, for Ward Congress led by Jibrin Ahmed has been held hostage by the party’s stakeholders over the panel’s inability to present original result sheets.
It became a shouting match on Sunday at the PDP party secretariat at Udoka between the stakeholders and members of the panel who claimed they left the result sheets in their hotel rooms.
The panel members had instructed the National Assembly aspirants and others to assemble at the party office for a briefing on Sunday before the ward congress but they only came with photocopies of the results sheets.
The development did not go down well with the stakeholders who insisted that the panel members must present the original result sheets
They accused the panel members of trying to run away to Abuja to write names of people of their choice.
IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- ‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’
- Why Ogun Tops List Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun
- Police, Amotekun after criminals on Lagos-Ibadan expressway
- Suspected cannibal pays N500,000 for boy’s human organs, says ‘that’s my favourite meal, especially the throat’
- Court awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 billion over invasion of his home by military, asks FG to apologise
But the Chairman of the Congress Committee, Jibrin Ahmed, cited security reasons for not coming with the original result sheets, which was disputed by the stakeholders.
The governorship candidate of PDP during the November 6, 2021 election, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, appealed to members for calm and offered his personal security and vehicles to take the chairman to his hotel room to bring the original result sheets.
But Ahmed declined the offer and insisted that he must go to the hotel alone.
As of 2:15 pm, Nigerian Tribune gathered that members of the panel and party stakeholders including; Hon. Tony Nwoye, Hon. Lylda Ikpeazu, Hon. Noble Igwe, Mr. Ndubuisi Nwobu, Hon. Romanus Obi was still waiting at the party’s Secretariat Udoka Housing Estate Awka.