At Anambra PDP ward congress, stakeholders demand original result sheets

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) 5-man Congress Panel to Anambra State, for Ward Congress led by Jibrin Ahmed has been held hostage by the party’s stakeholders over the panel’s inability to present original result sheets.

It became a shouting match on Sunday at the PDP party secretariat at Udoka between the stakeholders and members of the panel who claimed they left the result sheets in their hotel rooms.

The panel members had instructed the National Assembly aspirants and others to assemble at the party office for a briefing on Sunday before the ward congress but they only came with photocopies of the results sheets.

The development did not go down well with the stakeholders who insisted that the panel members must present the original result sheets

They accused the panel members of trying to run away to Abuja to write names of people of their choice.

But the Chairman of the Congress Committee, Jibrin Ahmed, cited security reasons for not coming with the original result sheets, which was disputed by the stakeholders.

The governorship candidate of PDP during the November 6, 2021 election, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, appealed to members for calm and offered his personal security and vehicles to take the chairman to his hotel room to bring the original result sheets.

But Ahmed declined the offer and insisted that he must go to the hotel alone.

As of 2:15 pm, Nigerian Tribune gathered that members of the panel and party stakeholders including; Hon. Tony Nwoye, Hon. Lylda Ikpeazu, Hon. Noble Igwe, Mr. Ndubuisi Nwobu, Hon. Romanus Obi was still waiting at the party’s Secretariat Udoka Housing Estate Awka.