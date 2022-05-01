Sensational Fuji vibe ruling Nigerian music industry — Benny lee

From a regular artist to a sensational vibe taking the music industry by storm.

Bennylee rounds up 2021 as a good year after seeing hit track ‘Laye’ featuring Zlatan place the Afro fusion star on the map and earned him far more recognition with his impressive and superstar delivery.

In august of 2021, Laye was released and immediately takes to flight and goes on to make impressive numbers on musical stores and also causing an evolutional stir in home town Nigeria, with back to back airplays and music video viewing.

Laye at the time was one of the biggest songs that hit the country and drawing much artist recognition to the Fuji hit man, Bennylee.

Before Laye release, the Fuji star has been making music official and has been known by many since the year 2016 with songs like ‘labalaba’, ‘subsidy’, and ‘ile owo’, earning him instant recognition by the Kuti family and was honored with a felabration performance in which the artist never disappointed and goes on from there to becoming the star he is today.

Bennylee already has two major E.Ps in the title of ‘Omo Mama Eleja’ and ‘The Tribe Benjamin’.





