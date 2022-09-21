ASUU to appeal court order, asks members to remain calm

By Tunbosun Ogundare - Lagos
Professor Emmanuel Osodeke

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has directed its members across the country to remain calm and resolute over the judgment delivered on Wednesday by the Industrial Court ordering its members to call off the strike and return to work.

The public university lecturers, who have been on industrial action for up to seven months to press home their demands on the Federal Government in a memo by the Lagos Zone Coordinator of the union, Dr Adelaja Odukoya, to members of the zone and obtained by Tribune Online on Wednesday said the President of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, had urged all members of the union to remain calm as there is no cause for alarm on the back to work judgment delivered by the Industrial Court earlier on Wednesday.

He said: “So, our lawyer is filing an appeal and stay of execution of the judgment.

“So, you should all remain resolute and strong as a people united can never be defeated.

“Solidarity without compromise.”

