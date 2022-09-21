Babangida charges NURTW members to be law-abiding

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, has charged members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to always be law-abiding, just as he described the driving profession as a noble one.

The former Military Head of States stated this when the leadership of the union paid him a courtesy visit at his Hilltop residence in Minna, Niger State.

General Babangida, who is the life patron of the union, stated that no serious government would underrate the importance and contributions of the transport workers in the scheme of things and that he would continue to appreciate the roles of the union, especially during his regime.

The General said he was always proud to be associated with the union and would always be ready to assist the union in any capacity.

He advised members of the union throughout the federation to always maintain peace and unity and be law abiding in their day-to-day activities, especially now that elections are fast approaching.

Responding, the president of the union, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, said the visit was long overdue.

“We ought to have been here before now to tap from your wealth of experience and to see how you are faring, but we couldn’t come due to the Covid19 pandemic, but thank God we are here today,” he said.

He thanked the former president for always being a pillar of support to the union.

He said the union would always be proud to be associated with the achievements of the president while in office. He mentioned the establishment of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), the Peoples Bank, and Better Life for Rural Women as some of the legacies of the Babangida regime.

