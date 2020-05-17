ASUU lacks basis to tag our matriculation a scam ― UNIOSUN

The management of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Osogbo on Sunday maintained that its just-concluded virtual matriculation which is the first of its kind in the history of Nigerian University system was a huge success.

It described as unwarranted and baseless the statement of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) zonal coordinators that the virtual matriculation is a scam, contending that union’s position has no valid fact and evidence.

In a press release signed by the university’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Ademola Adesoji, which was forwarded to the Nigerian Tribune in Osogbo, the management of the institution argued that “all the requirements of a matriculation ceremony were met in the virtual matriculation ceremony that was conducted and the university had 99% of the matriculating students connected and participated in the matriculating exercise.”

The statement reads: “the management of Osun State University hereby states that the virtual matriculation which is the first of its kind in the history of Nigerian University system was a huge success. One of ASUU’s zonal coordinators’ statement has no valid fact and evidence so we consider it as baseless, which ordinarily should be ignored.”

ALSO READ: FG clears Air Peace to evacuate 319 stranded Nigerians from Canada

“All the requirements of a matriculation ceremony were met in the virtual matriculation ceremony that we conducted and we had 99 percent of the matriculating students connected and participated in the matriculating exercise.”

“May we enlighten the said spokesperson of ASUU that our students do not need to go to cybercafé to attend a virtual matriculation ceremony. All they did was just to connect with their phones, tablets or personal computers in their various locations.”

“All our students, including the fresh students, have been using the same applications and devices that were used for the virtual matriculating ceremony for learning before the matriculating ceremony, hence they are familiar with them.”

“If the students and staff of the university find the virtual matriculating ceremony as a success and a welcome development, we see no reason why ASUU which is expected to take the lead in this new normal should be calling it a scam.”

“Stating that UNIOSUN cannot compete effectively as it lacks the infrastructure to execute e-learning delivery is also laughable. We at UNIOSUN had started executing e-learning even before the advent of COVID-19. We have trained all our academic staff on e-learning and with the support of our ICT team, we were able to deliver and execute e-learning effectively.”

“We like to place it on record that the university is not a federal government-owned university that it will be doing everything possible to seek the attention of the federal government”. The university is a state university and the state governor is aware of the new development.”

“We hereby advise the said ASUU zonal coordinator and his co-travellers to also use this period as an opportunity to build their capacities in online teaching and other activities, as the world as we knew it before COVID 19 is gone and gone forever. The possibilities are limitless and it is only for us to explore. Our Vice-Chancellor has been counselling that the new world order will demand a shift in mindset, taking ownership, readiness for stewardship and accountability,” the statement concluded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE