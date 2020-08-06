ASUP Bida Poly faults reappointment of rector

THE Academic Staff Union of the Polytechnics, Federal Polytechnic, Bida branch, has faulted the recent reappointment of the rector of the institution, Dr. Abubakar Abdul Dzukogi, by the Federal Government for a second term of four years after his purported mandatory retirement from the services of the polytechnic.

In a press statement issued by its chairman, Abubakar Ndasabe, a copy of which was obtained by the Tribune Education over the weekend, the union described the reappointment/extension of the rector’s tenure of office as “a cataclysmic radioactive volcano ready to erupt.”

Ndasabe said the rector has in the last five years failed the polytechnic community miserably, and attributed the crises that have dogged the institution to his leadership style.

He also accused the rector of continuously employing divide-and-rule tactics to cripple the unions in the polytechnic.

But in a swift reaction, the polytechnic management explained that there is nothing remiss about the reappointment of the rector, as the amended Polytechnic Act allows rectors already serving their tenure prior to the commencement of the new Act to be allowed to serve out their tenures.

The Registrar of the polytechnic, Malam Hussaini Enagi, who spoke for the institution, cited a circular with ref: HCSE/EMS/EIR/B.63694/IV/T2196, issued from the office of the Head of Service of the Federation on 27th July 2009, which states that there are three guidelines to follow in reappointing people who have attained the retirement age.

These, he said, are: that career officers who wish to take up tenured appointments should at the point of taking up the appointment retire from service to ensure they run their term uninterrupted; that career officers who have not retired or choose not to retire from service before the commencement of their tenured appointment must leave office on attainment of the mandatory age/year of service for retirement, and that career officers who are currently holding tenured appointments are required to retire from the service and with immediate effect and continue to run their term.

“These above cited extant laws permit the reappointment of Dr. Abubakar Abdul Dzukogi by the Minister of Education, stressing that these are in addition to the great achievements recorded under Dr. Dzukogi’s leadership which impressed the council which in turn recommended his reappointment.

Malam Enagi said it was mischievous for ASUP to give the false impression that it was as a result of the union’s complaints to the minister that Dr. Dzukogi was initially given a second term of two years as rector, but rather that the prayer of their letter was for Dr. Dzukogi’s recommendation for reappointment not to be considered by the minister.

He urged the staff of the polytechnic to be conscious of their actions and act within the limits of the law, warning that any act of indiscipline will be met with appropriate disciplinary action.

