Kano approves JAMB CBT centres for 5 emirates, ICT council

Kano state Executive Council has approved the establishment of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Computer-Based Test centres in the five emirates councils as zonal offices as well as in the 44 local government areas in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammadu Garba, disclosed this while addressing newsmen, saying the need for the increase in the number of CBT centres was informed by the increasing demand and also to prevent a situation where candidates have to be sent to neighboring states of Bauchi, Kaduna, Jigawa, Katsina and so on to sit for JAMB’s examinations.

Malam Garba also revealed that during the meetitng, the council approved the establishment of the State Council on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to fast-track the spread of ICT skills to the grassroots.

According to him, the council will be co-chaired by the commissioners of science, technology and innovation and that of local government, while the commissioners for information, education, higher education while the chairmen of the 44 local governments in the state will serve as members.

He stated that the council received a proposal from a private developer to use the old Triumph Publishing Company complex to create a specialized FOREX Market (Kasuwar ‘yan chanji), the first of its kind in Nigeria, and another one from Fari Properties Limited, seeking to transform the abandoned Daula Hotel in the state capital to residential quarters.

Garba also disclosed that the council received proposal for the construction of a multipurpose, ultramodern shopping complex on the premises of Daula Hotel in the metropolitan area.

He said a similar proposal was received last week for the construction of a shopping mall at Daula Hotel.

