Soludo support groups institute award for UNIZIK, COOU best graduating students

TO commemorate Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s 60th birthday anniversary, the All Soludo Support Groups have instituted an endowment for an annual award to the best graduating student in the Department of Economics at both Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka and Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, respectively.

Both institutions received a cheque for N500,000 each for the endowment which will run for a period of five years..

While presenting the cheque at the respective offices of the vice chancellors of both institutions, the Birthday Planning Committee chairman, Chief Jude Emecheta, remarked that the groups set out to promote the values of Professor Soludo through the endowment.

He expressed optimism that the gesture would go a long way in promoting academic excellence in Anambra State.

The committee’s secretary, Dr Nelson Omenugha, noted that the idea is to promote hard work and competition among students, aimed at producing great scholars that will contribute to the growth and development of the society.

Receiving the cheque in their various offices, the vice chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Professor Charles Esimone; and that of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Professor Greg Nwakobi, appreciated the group for the gesture.

