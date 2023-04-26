A whole lot of issues subsist after the general election as the transition to the next political dispensation progresses, writes KUNLE ODEREMI.

There is seeming suspense with about 34 days to the May 29 transition of power to a new administration. The pending petitions filed by presidential candidates that were dissatisfied by the outcome of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly poll is one of the reasons for the baited breath. The other factor is the return of the president-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu from a trip abroad to take a breather after the general election. Nonetheless, the political arena never fell short of verbal altercations over wide-ranging issues relating to the conduct and outcome of the elections.

While Tinubu was away, part of the discourse that engaged a broad spectrum of the society at home was the planned removal of subsidy from Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol. Citizens’ engagements on the issue have been diverse with the organized labour threatening fire and brimstone unless the government fulfilled some condition, one of which is that government fixes the moribund oil refineries. Tinubu had, in the course of electioneering, promised to remove subsidy from PMS if elected president. The official claim is that the subsidy on the product gulped about N6 trillion in the first quarter, in a country that spends about 90 percent of its annual budget on servicing foreign debts.

Another critical matter is the near parlous state of the economy. Hyper-inflation has thrown majority of the human population into poverty, while the manufacturing sector operates at the lowest ebb with the consequence a huge job losses and frightening state of insecurity. Just like the area of infrastructure, the quantum of capital outlay and investment in the power sector has not yielded the necessary results as energy supply was to say the least appalling and hopeless. Above all, both the domestic and foreign debt profile of the country raises curiousity, given the weak base of industrial production, coupled with the age-long lackadaisical attitude of government to diversification of the economy. All these factors and issues have conspired against the value of the local currency (Naira) to the American dollar in the foreign exchange market.

Electioneering promises

Tinubu had hinged his campaign for the general election on a blueprint that encapsulated various key sectors. Top among his promises based on the manifesto was to build a Nigeria, especially for our youth, where sufficient jobs with decent wages are available; to manufacture, create, and invent more of the goods and services we require such that the country could become a nation of creators, not just of consumers. Others include, making sure that Nigeria exports more and imports less thereby strengthening both the naira and our way of life; continue assisting farmers through enlightened agricultural policy that promotes productivity and assures decent incomes, so that farmers can support their families and feed the nation; modernise and expand public infrastructure so that the rest of the economy can grow at an optimal rate; embolden and support the young people and women by harnessing emerging sectors such as the digital economy, entertainment and culture, tourism and others to build the Nigeria of tomorrow, today. He also promised to train and give economic opportunity to the poorest and most vulnerable among us. We seek a Nigeria where no parent is compelled to send a child to bed hungry, worried whether tomorrow shall bring food; generate, transmit and distribute sufficient, affordable electricity to give our people the requisite power to enlighten their lives, their homes, and their very dreams; make basic healthcare, education and housing accessible and affordable for all and establish a bold and assertive policy that will create a strong yet adaptive national security architecture and action to obliterate terror, kidnapping, banditry, and all other forms of violent extremism from the face of our nation

Ostensibly based on the some fallouts from the conduct of the elections, Tinubu increased his do-list after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him winner of the presidential poll. In an acceptance speech, he acknowledged that the election had created “some broken pieces” and asked for the collaboration of other candidates “to put broken pieces together,” adding that, “We must work for unity, happiness and harmony.” The former governor of Lagos State admitted that the elections resulted in creating crevices in the body polity so the issue of national healing was imperative. His words: “Yes, there are divisions amongst us that should not exist. Many people are uncertain, angry and hurt; I reach out to every one of you. Let the better aspects of our humanity step forward at this fateful moment. Let us begin to heal and bring calm to our nation.”

In the midst of the razzmatazz that characterised his arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday in Abuja, Tinubu gave a slight hint about part of his behind-the-scene activities during the foreign trip. He claimed to have used the trip to hold consultations and meetings with various interests as part of engagements preparatory to May 29, and has promised to sustain such consultations at home. However beyond his promises, what are the main expectations of Nigerians from Tinubu after his return to the country?

Professor Anthony Kila





Professor of Strategy and Development at the centre for international Advanced and professional studies, Anthony Kila advised Tinubu to gear up to face two stark realities. Kila said: “The President-elect has two major set of items to deal with as he returns to Nigeria. One agenda is political and the other is judicial. The legal matter of his election is the simplest one and it is in court and it is being led by lawyers. Together with his legal team, he needs to prove against those arguing the contrary that he was eligible to run, won the elections, and won with the required amount of votes. My advice to him is to indicate that he has nothing against the proceedings being televised and resolved before 29th May, that way he goes into office strong and legitimate.

“The political agenda we should expect from him should be about people, policy and projects. He needs to go beyond campaigning and quickly fine tune his list of people that will help him achieve his aim, he needs to identify policies he wants to introduce, implement or even reverse, he also need to identity projects he wants to be associated with. There is no law that compels him to do so but my tip is that he starts to work on a 100-day plan that will start to be implemented on the day he is sworn in.

Anthony Ubani

But a former vice president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr Tony Ubani said there was a lot of issues that should engage Tinubu now because of what he perceived as the precarious state of the country.

In the view of Chairman NBA-SPIDEL, “So much is expected from Tinubu-led administration and the reasons are not far-fetched. Nigeria is presently on an emergency ward due to protracted economic, social and political problems.

Bola Tinubu should not be envied at this point in time as he is expected to provide solutions to the myriads of problems confronting the nation. The problems range from insecurity, dysfunctional economy, huge indebtedness, corruption, disillusioned populace, unprecedented unemployment and spiral inflationary rates. The greatest threat to Bola Tinubu’s incoming administration is the disillusionment of the populace over the recent election that produced him as the president-elect. Both local and international observers all agreed that INEC did not adhere both to the Electoral Act and its guidelines in the recent election. Reviews of the election by local and international newspapers seem to be in the negative. Perception is real. Therefore, the new administration needs to get the confidence of the populace back to enable them lend all the necessary support for the success of the new government. The peoples’ support is critical in the light of the present state of the country.

“Having secured that important support and confidence, the incoming president should address the following problems: inclusive government; insecurity; economic problems; basic infrastructural development across the length and breadth of the country for example roads, railway, etc; creation of employment through industrialization; uninterrupted energy (power); revamping educational and health institutions; respect to rule of law, rights and obedience to court orders and enhancement of justice delivery sector for speedy dispensation of justice amongst others. If the incoming president takes these items listed above as a priority in the first tenure, he can be sure of re-election for a second tenure. However he has a huge task to accomplish, he must try to depart from bigotry that the outgoing government was noted for. Sadly, the new government has not started the journey on the right foot. We heard that his transition committee has no presence of any Igbo person giving credence to the allegation that he will continue the marginalisation of the Igbo race in the new government as the outgoing government did. The ball is in his court whether to re-unite Nigeria or further polarise it. I advise that he departs from the position of the outgoing government and run an inclusive government.”

Bewaji, Reps ex-AD Minority Leader

The Minority Leader of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003, Dr Wunmi Bewaji also listed three things that should be the priorities of the president-elect at the moment. He stated: “The first task at this moment is for the president-elect to energise the transition process. An orderly transition would ensure a smooth rather than a chaotic take-off by the incoming administration. Second task is headhunting and building a team of competent people that will help in actualizing his vision for the country. Third is the task of leading the effort to unite the country through genuine reconciliation and rapprochement to heal the wounds caused by a very polarizing general election.”

Aliyu. a co-convener of the APC Rebirth, a caucus within the ruling party, Aliyu added his voice in giving pieces of advice to Tinubu. He urged Tinubu to plan to “run a government with emotions; unite the country; create jobs for the people; improve productivity and restore dignity in labour and give a sense of ownership of the country to everyone.”

But, while a prominent political actor, Prince Afegbu said he “expects total sector reformation,” the pan-Igbo organisation , Ohanaeze Ndigbo said it remained resolute on its support for the presidential; candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi. Its publicity secretary, Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia said: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide supported Peter Obi, and will support him to the end of the journey. Therefore, Ohanaeze is not attracted to the Asiwaju melodrama.”

Adeneye-Marcus, UNILAG don

On his part, a lecturer at the University of Lagos, Dr Abiodun Adeneye-Marcus, said there was the possibility of Tinubu facing serious challenges from certain forces, urging him to be prepared. “Like it was when Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was governor of Lagos State, Nigerians should expect to see a government that would be run by technocrats. He would likely be a shocker to so many scavenger-politicians. The critiques would swell more than ever before and dirty files of government appointees would likely fill the entire protest squares/grounds in Nigeria. I also have the fears that there may likely be increase in the activities of kidnappers, bandits, Boko Haram members, unknown gunmen and most especially demonstrations by separatist movements across Nigeria, would likely reach crescendo. I foresee a government that would be battling to salvage the nosedived economy as well as getting on to proffer solutions to ending insecurity across Nigeria. My wish for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is that God shall bath him with unspeakable and immeasurable intelligence to provide solutions to so many intractable problems of Nigeria since her independence in 1960.”

Anthony Sani, ACF chieftain

In his contribution, a chieftain of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr Tony Sani recalled: “I said in order to calm nerves, especially on religion, I advised that the APC should rotate all the major posts between the North and the South. That way, the Senate president may be a Christian. And if deliberate effort is made and speaker given to the Christian in the North, the northern minorities who complained unduly about Muslim-Muslim ticket may calm down due to the ensuing balance.

I also expect the president to recruit enough and well-trained and equipped security personnel and motivate them to secure the nation by taking the fight to the terrorists in the forests. The government should manage both punitive and preventive fight against corruption for more performance. As for the economy, the diversification should soar away from oil wealth which is not result of hard work. Nigerians should come to terms with reality that the good work of life are never inevitable but result of ceaseless hard work by leaders and the led. Most great leaders are defined by great challenges because such leader’s pursuit causes higher than themselves as worthy impulse. On the other hand, the citizens should support the government by being distant runners. If animals can hibernate against winter and shrubs can defoliate against droughts, citizens with intellect should be able to navigate the labyrinth of any hard time. After all, adversity can be cathartic and constructive as well. And finally, there is need for cultural Renaissance of re-jigging the collapsed national ideals, moral values, our sense of what is right and what is evil as well as of our sacred inviolability of the individual. Hope should be made strategic for the able bodied and disabled youths.”

Muktar Shagari

A former minister and ex-deputy governor of Sokoto State Alhaji Muktar Shagari said: “In my view, he must first of all face squarely the problems of national unity, security, peace and economy.”

Tony Nyiam

However, asked to give his opinion on what Tinubu should be concerned with now, Colonel Tony Nyiam (retd) quipped: “For now, I am praying for my homeland Nigeria.”

