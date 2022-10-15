As a Nigerian, what do you think of the reward and reward system in Nigeria?

Are you folloing the trend of what is being rewarded in the society and at one time or the other paused to ask some rherorical questions? Some students of ADESINA COLLEGE, Ibadan expressed their views on this.

Breakthrough Akanni, 12 yrs old, J.S.S 3

The educational sector in Nigeria should attract more rewards because it plays a significant role in the academic performance of every child. If this sector is rewarded, teachers will be motivated to work harder thereby giving students their best while students disposition to learning and studying will improve thus leading to greater academic performance. When youths are rewared for performing well in their academics and other endevours, they will shun reckless style of living and exempt themselves from vices like raping, kidnapping, armed robbery, gambling, cultism and the likes. Intellectual work such as book writing should attract monetary reward while relevant equipment should be given out as rewards of good performance. I learnt that ‘Phyna’ who won prizes worth N100 million in the entertainment but such should have rather been in the educational sector and it would have served as a great encouragement to other students.

Temitayo Abidoye, 15 yrs old, S.S.S 2

I think the reward system in Nigeria is very poor, taking a look at the education and entertainment sectors. Education which is the foundation for greatness has lost its value and therefore treated with little or no regard. I feel the criteria for any reward should not be based on how many people were made to laugh or the good vibes generated but on the knowledge impacted. I was rewarded in August for academic excellence during the last academic session. My parents were very happy because I made them proud by putting in my best in my studies and I was rewarded with a cash gift. Among many aspects of life where excellence can be strived for are: ability to make a diffence, leadership ability, intellectual ability, capacity to reason, maturity and the like which make up an individual.

Emmanuel Dotun-Fasasi, 15 yrs old, S.S.S 3

Nigeria’s reward system is bad and it is not encouraging. A first class student is in search of a job while a reality show winner ends up with large sums of money. The system is not encouraging students to embrace hardwork and be their best. The Nigerian government has not opened their eyes to many areas deserving reward. They do not appreciate academic efforts like other countries do. The reward system is supposed to be a motivator, a force that will propel students and young minds to greater exploits; rather it leaves them non-challant to education. Geniue and good efforts in other areas like crafts, motivational speech, photography and other skills or talents should be on rewards priority list. An individual who excells through hardwork and sacrifice should be rewarded and not one who dresses indecently. Sports and entrepreneurship should attract national awards and reward.

Lois Osunsan, 16 yrs old, S.S.S 3

At age 13, I was involved in a competition in which the winner was to be rewarded with a free lunch bag, laptop, textbooks and a sum of N20,000. As a young girl, I was the shy type but the thought of the reward if I won encouraged me to put in my best. At the end of the competition, I was the runner-up and with the cash gift, my school fees was paid. That was one of my greatest achievements and till date, it helps me remain the best.

The reward system in Nigeria is poor because the paramount and significant things are left to suffer while the insignificant things are given priority and maximum support. To stop this and make a change, the government should start focusing on more profitable things, rewarding people who dedicate their time, efforts and resources on national development. In addition, govermnent should sponsor the less-privileged who have things to offer the country, the out of school children too in acquiring formal education. By the time all these are done, there will be a boost in the economy and in turn encourage others to participate in developmental projects. People in sectors that bring development to the country should be rewarded often.

Paula Egbukichi, 11 yrs old, J.S.S 2

The reward system in Nigeria is not okay, it is cheating on so many people. When I was in primary school, I was given double promotion for being the best in Mathematics, I understood and appreciated what it meant to be rewarded for hardwork and good performance. ASUU has been on strike, yet the Minister for Education was given a national award. The kind of things that should be rewarded are those with positive impact on lives and society at large though they might not be popular. For example, president Buhari’s teachers are not known but President is. Some people at different levels of education laboured on him to become what he is today, in my opinion, such people are the part of the categories to be rewarded handsomely.

Stephen Unaigwe, 14 yrs old, S.S.S 2

The reward system is outrageous! Why would people who do not engage in intellectual hardwork be rewarded while those who burn midnight oilare left? My opinion is that individuals in the health, education, industrial sectors should be rewarded more than the likes of those in entertainment, especially. There are so many youths who will do well in various professions if the needed assistance is provided. Government should mobilise such and they will produce good result.





