Rising City of Dreams’: Nollywood awaits Aulmedia Studio’s star-studded film

Profound enthusiasm has greeted the recent announcement by Aulmedia Studio, that its greatly anticipated film, ‘Rising City of Dream’, would hit cinemas on December 9, 2022.

Ticking off the boxes in terms of storyline, plot, technical depth, suspense, thematic relevance and acting, ‘Rising City of Dreams, stuffed with a stellar cast, comprising Jide Kosoko, Zubby Michael, Femi Branch, Yvonne Jegede, Reminisce, Slimcase, DJ Neptune, Yakubu Mohammed and Bolaji Amusan has dominated discussions lately, visibly becoming one of the most-awaited Nollywood films of 2022.

Directed by Samuel Olatunji and produced by Wale Muraina, the film highlights the blood-soaked rivalry driven by greed as two groups in a fictional market engage each other in a bitter war of brain and brawn over the succession arrangement in the leadership of the market, heralding an outburst of gangsterism typical of the Nigerian political system.

Describing the work as timely, the executive producer, Dickson Edward, said the film employed all the elements of real life socio-political existence in Nigeria to create an entertaining dramatic package.

He said: “I am not surprised at the eagerness Nollywood fans and stakeholders have shown in the film. It is packed with a lot of messages and will bring lessons and entertainment to the audience when it opens on December 9. It is a star-studded film, dominated by great talents from both the movie and music sectors. I urge the general public to note the date in their diaries as we begin the countdown.”

‘Rising City of Dreams’ was shot in Oshodi, Lagos.

