Arresting our chairman won’t intimidate us ― BEPU

The Birnin Gwari Progressives Congress (BEPU) has said the arrested and subsequent release of its chairman, Ishaq Usman Kasai over a rejoinder on the alleged killings of ‘herders’ by the people of the area, by the Directorate of the State Security (DSS) on Monday would not dampen their resolve to fight for their people.

Recall, while the state government alleged that the people killed two ‘herders’, BEPU on the other hand insisted that those killed were actually terrorists from Sudan.

In a statement issued by the Secretary-General of BEPU, Abdulrashid Abarshi, on Tuesday night and made available to newsmen in Kaduna noted that “At about 12.00 noon today, on Tuesday 11th October 2022, the chairman of BEPU, Ishaq Usman Kasai regained his freedom after 24hours of detention at DSS HQ in Kaduna based on a request by the State government in respect to earlier rejoinder made by the Union in defending the image of the Local Government.

“Distinguished compatriots and esteemed BEPU members, our Union will never be intimidated by this harassment by agents of the government to coerce security personnel to silence us or cajole our senior citizens of Birnin-Gwari to achieve political gains, despite constitutional provisions that gave us the right to association legitimately and peacefully.

According to BEPU, it would remain committed to peace and will always champion legitimate ways to bring to end issues of insecurity that have bedevilled our society thereby joining hands with all stakeholders in the security circle.

“Let me thank specifically, Barrister Sadau Garba and his team, the lawyer that stood for the Chairman’s released their kind intervention to this unwarranted invitation and detention for 24 hours.

The statement also said, “Let me also thank our esteemed BEPU Board of trustees, members as well as the Executive arm of our union for their solidarity in our hours of need.

“The struggle for the emancipation of the people of Birnin-Gwari in all facets of upheavals has just begun, join us wholeheartedly or the traitors should check out.

“There will be a victory for us from the bondage of tyrants and renegades of bandits.

“The Union appreciate FG for upholding the position of the community on the issue,” it said.

