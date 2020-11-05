Army’s professionalism during elections, crisis commendable ― Makinde

Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, praised the level of discipline, professionalism and nationalism usually displayed by the Nigerian Army while on election duty and in handling crisis threats as a pointer to a better Nigeria to come.

The governor particularly acknowledged the contributions of the military towards peaceful conduct of Edo and Ondo governorship elections as one that deserves commendations.

Makinde stated these during the commissioning of the 2 Division Officers’ Transit Camp at the Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Odogbo, Ibadan.

He urged officers of the Nigerian Army to sustain their discipline and professionalism, assuring that his government will continue to provide necessary logistics to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.

Furthermore, Makinde urged the leadership of the Army to continue to speak and act against errant officers, even as he commended the GOC for taking immediate actions against some soldiers in the ‘Operation Burst’ outfit, who were reported to have brutalised residents of Ibadan, in Beere area.

He added that the prompt action taken by the Army authorities against the errant officers helped to restore law and order and also restored the people’s trust in the ‘Operation Burst.’

Makinde said: “Let me also use this opportunity to thank members of the Nigerian Army in Oyo State who, as part of Operation Burst, stepped in to maintain law and order and avert crisis in our state in the last few weeks. We thank you very much.

“Well, let me also use this opportunity to thank the General Officer Commanding and his team here. I was in Edo State to monitor the Edo Governorship Election and I was also in Ondo State. And I stand here to acknowledge the professionalism of the officers and men of the Nigerian Army posted to those places for the purposes of the election duties.

“I will urge you to please keep it up. This is about the only hope that we have as a country. It is the only institution that has been nationalistic.

“Well, we know that things are not rosy between the security personnel and the citizens in general right now, but I will continue to reiterate that it is through professional conduct that we can get the trust level up.”

In his address, the General Officer Commanding, 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Major Gen. Anthony Omozoje, said the Transit Camp project was among various ones executed by the Army Division, using its local resources.

Omozoje disclosed that the project, five units of two-bedroom flats and two-self contained room and parlours, fully furnished for officers of the division will help in accommodation of more officers of the Division who were currently not properly quartered.

He added that the space will further ease accommodation challenges for officers in the cantonment.

The GOC urged the beneficiaries of the accommodation to ensure prompt maintenance of the structures.

The event had in attendance the Olowu of Owu Kuta, Oba Hamid Adekunle Makama; former Chief of Defence Staff, General Alani Akinrinade (rtd); former Lagos State Military Administrator, Brigadier General Raji Rasaki (rtd); chairman of the Oyo State Advisory Council, Senator Hosea Agboola; Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Fatai Owoseni (rtd) and a host of others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youths, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain… | professionalism during elections