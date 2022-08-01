High cost: Bakers seek temporary suspension of govt taxes, other levies on bread

The Association of Master Bakers and Caterers Association of Nigeria (AMBCN), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter is seeking a temporary suspension of all government fees on bread business and other levies and taxes.

The association after suspending its four-day warning strike, also called for the suspension of duties on the importation of bakery equipment and inputs to ensure business sustainability.

This is contained in a statement signed by its Chairman, Ishaq Abdulraheem and Secretary, Adeyemi Richard.

The master bakers called for the regulation of flour importers and manufacturers to keep the pricing of their products within limits just as is done for petroleum products.

While reiterating the need for the reactivation of the cassava bread policy to cushion the rising cost of flour globally, it called for a subsidy on flour purchase from major flour manufacturers.

According to the statement, many countries are already introducing other sources to bread production e.g., sweet potato, corn and cassava.

The association further urged the Federal government to localise industries for the production of butter, oils, sugar and other essential ingredients for bread production.

“There should be the designation of bakery services as essential and protected services goods thereby rendering the business accessible to banks and financial institutions supported by fiat. A percentage of loans should be directed to bakery services.

“All bread purchases by government agencies such as the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), pilgrimage camps, prisons, Federal Government Colleges and school feeding programs should be in collaboration with registered bakery association members.

“Government should fund the local farming and processing of wheat to combat the dependence on imported wheat.

“These are the measures that will ensure we ultimately stabilise the bread business. If not, it is only a matter of time before we will realise bread will no longer be affordable to the masses.

“There will come a time that our price to stay in business will become too high for ordinary Nigerians to buy”, the association added.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE