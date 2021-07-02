Army chief calls on Nigerians to support security agencies

The General Officer Commander, 8 Division of Nigerian Army, Major General Usman A. Yusuf, has called on Nigerians to always offer their support to the security agencies so as to tackle the insecurity in the country.

The GOC said though the Nigerian Army needs more men in the Armed forces but can only work or recruit based on the national budget of the country.

Major General Usman Yusuf stated this while speaking with newsmen at Gingiya barracks in Sokoto shortly after Jumaat prayer commemorating this year Nigeria Army Day in the state.

He said the ratio of the country’s population compared to the number of armed forces is significant but assured that the Army high command is already working on it.

“There are recruitments going on but unfortunately as we are recruiting, people are also dying, going into retirement, so we will continue to do our best.

“We are calling on the general public to continue to do their best, it is not just the responsibility of the Army.

“Kidnappings are not done in isolation, from what we have seen, family members also come together to kidnap their loved ones for money.

“We have seen people in a workplace that connive together to kidnap their friends and collect a ransom.

“The society has a lot to do including the movement of criminals. Where weapons are being manufactured, they should be reported, other relevant security agents should be informed whenever such is happening.

“People should develop the ability to help the military and other security agencies with relevant information to tackle the insecurity menace in the country,” he added.

He however called on citizens and residents of the country to continue to be resilient assuring that the Army is doing its best to bring the Insecurity in the land to an end.

He said the programme line up for this year celebration of Nigerian Army Day includes Jumaat Service, Sanitation work on Saturday, followed by Interdenominational service on Sunday as well as medical outreach in some parts of the state.

Earlier in his sermon, the Chief Imam of Gingiya barracks central mosque, Major Shehu Abdullahi, calls on residents of the country to continue to pray for the peace and unity of the country.

