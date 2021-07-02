Same-sex marriage approval: Methodist Church Nigeria blasts Britain counterpart

Methodist Church Nigeria has blasted its Britain counterpart for giving approval for same-sex marriages in England, expressing sadness over the development, even as it warned members in Africa not to engage in such act as it is not in line with the founder of the church’s vision and mission.

On June 30, 2021, Methodist Church, Britain which is the fourth largest Christian denomination with about 164,000 members across more than 4,000 churches in the United Kingdom, gave approval for same-sex marriages.

Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche, expressed this concern in a press release made available by the Director, Media and Public Relations, Rev. Oladapo Daramola, describing same-sex marriage as unAfrica and even against the law of Nigeria.

Uche, while condemning the act, and warning members in Nigeria against joining the fray as doing so would be going against the law, said Methodist Church Nigeria believes in holiness of God as God is holy.

“We are as Methodist Church Nigeria condemn in totality anything gay relation, same- sex marriage, it is unAfrica and it is even against the law of Nigeria passed by the National Assembly which was duly signed into law.

“Even when our president was beckon on to reverse it, he refused so it is not practised by Africa, and we believe sound doctrine as promulgated by John Wesley.

“John Wesley believes in spiritual holiness, believes in evangelical faith so, we believe in holiness of God, God is holy, God said man and woman shall marry not man and man, it is against what the Bible say. If any member of the church in Nigeria tries or intending to practice it and he or she is caught, the person will be ex-communicated and face the wrath of the law,” the prelate said.

Speaking further, Dr Uche contended that the new law in Britain didn’t apply to Methodist Church Nigeria because it was no longer under the control of Britain Methodist Church.

According to him, Britain Methodist Church is no longer the mother church of Methodist Church, Nigeria, recalling that Methodist Church, Nigeria became autonomous and autonomous in 1963, adding that any decision taken by Britain Methodist Church was not binding on Methodist Church Nigeria.

“Britain Methodist Church is not the mother church of Methodist Church Nigeria again, Methodist Church Nigeria became independent, autonomous in 1962, 1963.

“Therefore, any decision taken there is not binding on Methodist Church Nigeria; we are not under their tutelage, we are not under their administration,” the cleric said.

