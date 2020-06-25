Armed robbers kill colleague during operation in Ondo.

Latest News
By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Armed robbers kill colleague, Robbers , police, Ibadan

A suspected armed robber was, on Thursday morning, shot dead by a member of his gang, while trying to escape from the scene of their operation in Okitipupa in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

The armed men were said to have invaded a Point of Sale (PoS) centre in the town and carted away unspecified amount of money and tried to escape from the scene to avoid being apprehended.

The operator of the PoS was said to have raised alarm after the hoodlums collected the money and took to their heels which attracted the residents of the area.

It was gathered that the armed men started shooting sporadically into the air to avoid being arrested by the residents while one of the armed men was mistakenly shot in the head.

The armed robber was said to have dropped dead while his colleague ran away, shooting into the air to escape.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the incident said detectives from the command are on the trail of the other members of the group.

He said the police recovered two guns from the deceased and a bag which contained the money stolen from the PoS centre.

He said the corpse of the suspected armed robber has been deposited at the State Hospital morgue in Okitipupa by the police while assuring that other member of the group will be arrested.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Authorises Giadom To Proceed With APC NEC Meeting
A High Court of Justice sitting in Jos, Plateau State, has granted an Order compelling the Acting National Chairman of APC, Chief Victor Giadom, to proceed with the NEC meeting fixed for Thursday, June 25th, 2020… Read Full Story

APC NEC: Buhari Was Ill-Advised, Says Ajimobi Faction
Senator Abiola Ajimobi faction of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that its faction of the National Working Committee will not participate in the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

JOBS! JOBS!! JOBS!!!, MAKE MONEY FROM HOME AND GET PAID IN DOLLARS WORKING FULLY FROM HOME. YOU WILL BE PAID DAILY. CLICK HERE LINK TO BE PART OF IT.

You might also like
Latest News

PDP, Lagos APC, Abiodun mourn Ajimobi’s death

Latest News

Ajimobi’s death a great loss ― Lagos APC

Latest News

Bowen VC explains why institution reduced staff by 100

Latest News

Dubai Police shed light on Hushpuppi’s arrest, confiscate N16bn, 13 luxury cars, 47…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More