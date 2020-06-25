Armed robbers kill colleague during operation in Ondo.

A suspected armed robber was, on Thursday morning, shot dead by a member of his gang, while trying to escape from the scene of their operation in Okitipupa in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

The armed men were said to have invaded a Point of Sale (PoS) centre in the town and carted away unspecified amount of money and tried to escape from the scene to avoid being apprehended.

The operator of the PoS was said to have raised alarm after the hoodlums collected the money and took to their heels which attracted the residents of the area.

It was gathered that the armed men started shooting sporadically into the air to avoid being arrested by the residents while one of the armed men was mistakenly shot in the head.

The armed robber was said to have dropped dead while his colleague ran away, shooting into the air to escape.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the incident said detectives from the command are on the trail of the other members of the group.

He said the police recovered two guns from the deceased and a bag which contained the money stolen from the PoS centre.

He said the corpse of the suspected armed robber has been deposited at the State Hospital morgue in Okitipupa by the police while assuring that other member of the group will be arrested.

