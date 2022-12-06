Aregbesola’s loyalists dissolve Osun TOP, form Omoluabi Progressive to re-unite factions in APC

The OSUN Progressive (TOP) members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State led by the Minister for Interior and former governor of the state, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, on Tuesday dissolved the factional group and formed “Omoluabi Progressive” to re-unite all warring factions within the party.

A leader of the group and a former speaker, House of Assembly in the state under the administration of Governor Aregbesola, Hon. Najeem Salam made the disclosure at a press conference in Osogbo, the state capital.

The lawmaker thereafter charged members of the party to bury their hatchets and work for the greater good and service to humanity through progressive governance in the state, affirmed that, the party will set up a truth and reconciliation forum within the party, when fully restructured to prevent any recurrence of the ugly past.

He however described the party as a platform for OMOLUABI politicians that are enlightened, spiritual, kind-hearted and public-spirited, not greedy, vicious, selfish or self-serving and people that personify the very best of virtues.

According to him, “this is our tradition, the tradition that brought us to power in 1999, returned us to power again in 2010 and kept us in power for three terms. Progressive governance in Osun, headed by our leader, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, gave the state its biggest development fillip in all ramifications. We are going back to our roots. The present setback is a mere distraction.

“Therefore, I, Right Honourable Najeem Folasayo Salaam, conscious of the huge responsibility of history and the support of our sincere and committed progressive leaders and members in the State of Osun, declare cessation of hostilities and invite all genuine progressive to an all-inclusive meeting for the rebuilding of our party within the next one week.

“Consequent to this, and to demonstrate our readiness for this leap of faith, I have the mandate of our leaders and members to invite other progressives in other caucuses in the Osun APC and other parties and like minds across the state to join us in this endeavour.

“This is a call for unity of purpose in our party and beyond. It is a call for burying the hatchet and work for the greater good and service to humanity through progressive governance.

“With the sole objective of ensuring ‘FREEDOM FOR ALL AND LIFE MORE ABUNDANT’ for the people. Our party is the platform for OMOLUABI politicians not the theatre of absurdity for all comers, regardless of character.

“I am here to announce the dissolution of factional tendencies of all shades in the party with the sole objective of harmonising all core OMOLUABI PROGRESSIVES on a rebuilding mission that will bring us back to the leadership of our state and people.

“We are hereby dissolving The Osun Progressives (TOP) and the faction of party associated with it to facilitate the unity of purpose that this time requires. For effective closure, we will have a truth and reconciliation forum within the party when fully restructured with a sole purpose of preventing any recurrence of the ugly past.

“With this hand of fellowship and the olive branch, it is my belief that a new vista of hope, vision, passion and action will emerge in our party.

“We are OMOLUABI in politics and everything we do. Omoluabi is the Yoruba encapsulation of the total person. An Omoluabi is a person of honour and integrity. An Omoluabi is chivalrous, enlightened, spiritual, kind-hearted and public-spirited. An Omoluabi is not greedy, vicious, selfish or self-serving. Omoluabi personifies the very best of virtues.”