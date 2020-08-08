Appointment of special assistant women affairs (unmarried): I am pained by error in letter of appointment ― Bauchi gov

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has declared that he is sincerely pained about the error contained in the appointment of Special Assistant on Women affairs that has caused the women of Bauchi State and elsewhere, considerable distress and embarrassment.

The governor, according to a statement by Muktar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the governor “directed that his personal apologies be conveyed to all women of Bauchi State, particularly the widows and divorcees whose interests he has vowed to protect and advance, always”.

Bala Mohammed, as contained in the statement released late Saturday evening, enjoined the good people of Bauchi State to put the matter behind so that, together, they can sustain the achievements that have been recorded, so far, in diverse areas such as youth empowerment, infrastructural development, rehabilitation of schools and primary healthcare centres, amelioration of the plight of senior citizens and retirees and the harmonious relationship between the Executive and the Legislature.

It further contained that, “Owing to various interpretations given to the word “unmarried” which appeared in parenthesis, after the title, we find it compelling to make the following clarifications:

The statement also has it that,” As a responsible government, the administration of Senator Bala Mohammed has always placed high premium for the inclusion of everybody in Bauchi State, in its socio-economic policies.

In this regard, the government has made the recognition, empowerment and rehabilitation of vulnerable groups, as well as women and the youth, a primary focus of social inclusion”.

“Anyone who is familiar with the socio-cultural and economic environment of Bauchi State will agree that widows and divorcees, in many cases for no cause of theirs, constitute a very significant segment of the vulnerable population of the state and who, by the fact of citizenship, deserve to be addressed and accorded some special attention”, it further contained.

The statement also reads: “It is instructive that some states in the Northern part of the country have long recognised the importance of rehabilitating this group whose plight, if not ameliorated, could and most often, lead to other social problems”.

“It is a matter of interest that, in recent times, members of these groups, who are mothers, sisters, friends, ex-wives and above all, citizens and human beings, have been sending representations to the government to establish a channel of communication whereby their plight can be addressed like those of other groups in the state”, it added.

It then stated that “after due consideration and in keeping with his campaign pledge not to leave anybody behind, the governor graciously acceded to their request hence the appointment of a special assistant on women affairs, with the specific responsibility of handling matters related to widows and divorcees, not “unmarried” women. As was clearly stated in the letter, Balaraba Ibrahim’s choice was based on her abilities and gender advocacy”.

“Unfortunately, while producing it, the word “unmarried” was inadvertently introduced into the letter. This is a clear mistake of the head; not of the heart which the government sincerely regrets” according to the statement.

