‘APM no longer exist in Ogun’

FOLLOWING the collapse of its structure in December 2019, the political class in Ogun State has been told that the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) under which Honourable Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade, contested for governor is no longer in existence.

Media aide to Akinlade, Azeez Adelani, while reacting to recent development of which some acclaimed members of the party said they have decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ipokia Local Government of the State, noted that APM ceased to exist since December 2019 when Akinlade led his loyalists and other stakeholders in the party back to the APC, a move according to Adelani that was welcomed and acknowledged by the national leadership of the APC.

He stated further that: “All former members of the APM took part in the last All Progressives Congress (APC) membership revalidation exercise across Ogun State and till date carry the membership card of the APC with pride. To the contrary, none of the so-called “APM leaders” can proudly display his or her APM membership card.

“Furthermore, Ipokia Local Government, being the home and political base of Hon. Adekunle Akinlade is fully for the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and Senator Ibikunle Amosun (SIA).

Therefore, there is no APM member anymore in Ipokia or Ogun State since December 2019.

“Also, the Senator Ibikunle Amosun’s political structure of the APC in Ogun State has continue to wax stronger, vibrant and growing on a daily basis, as such, we are unperturbed by the lies from the mischief makers who are hell bent on creating confusion to expand their political cottage having lost in the bid to secure the people’s minds with stipend.

“As much as we understand the political motives of those claiming to have moved from APM to APC, we advise them to jettison the unpopular and obsolete politicking because it is counterproductive. It is also unfortunate that in spite of the alleged resources at their disposal, this is the quality of individuals they could procure.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… ‘APM no longer exist in Ogun’ ‘APM no longer exist in Ogun’ ‘APM no longer exist in Ogun’ ‘APM no longer exist in Ogun’