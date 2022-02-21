NANS gives one-week ultimatum to FG, threatens mass action over ASUU strike

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has issued a one-week ultimatum to the Federal Government to resolve its disagreement with the Academic Staff Union of University ASUU or face a national mass action by all Nigerian students across the country.

The President of the association, Sunday Adedayo, stated this in Sokoto shortly after signing the reviewed Constitution of the association at the Sokoto State government house.

Adedayo said the students union has given the federal government up till the 28th of February to meet and resolve the issue with ASUU or face a national mass action by Nigerian students.

He described as unfortunate the attitude of the federal government who he accused of playing hide and seek with ASUU since 1999 when it signed the agreement with the academic union.

He said the government has bastardized the education system at the primary and secondary level and NANS is not going to open its eyes and watch the government destroy the tertiary education.

NANS is in Sokoto for its constitutional review conference where the association reviewed its forty years Constitution at the State University.

The reviewed Constitution was signed at the Sokoto State government house in the presence of the governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Earlier in his remarks, Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, appealed to the Academic Staff Union of University to find a way of resolving their disagreement without embarking on strike.

The governor also called on the federal government to find a way of meeting the demands of ASUU despite the fact the country is facing economic challenges.

He advised the academic union to find a way of resolving a crisis other than strike action that has affected the academic pursuit of Nigerian students.

