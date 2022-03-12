APC’s insensitivity to blame for ASUU strike ― PDP National Youth Leader

The National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Muhammed Suleiman, on Saturday blamed the current strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on what he observed as insensitivity of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at a meeting with Zonal and State youth leaders at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, he regretted that students have been forced to return home rather than continue with their studies.

Recall that the university lecturers declared a one-month warning strike to press home their demands for improved working conditions.

Suleiman said given the collapse of security and the economy, there is an urgent need to rescue the country, noting that the youths will be pivotal in the endeavour.

The PDP National Working Committee (NWC) member, therefore, urged the youths to register to vote and obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to vote out the “incompetent government.”

He said: My colleagues, the Zonal and state’s Youth Leaders, our dear country Nigeria faces imminent collapse due to unprecedented economic and security challenges. Nigeria has been named the poverty capital of the world, Nigeria ranks five places worse on the 2021 corruption perception index and the state of insecurity has reached an unacceptable proportion.

“Our university students who should be busy with their academic work in their various institutions have been sent back home as a result of the ASUU strike. Our educational system has collapsed. This strike would have been avoided, but for the insensitivity of the APC government. Our students are now staying idle in their parents’ homes. Indeed, Nigerians are beckoning PDP to come to the rescue. We must not fail them, we must save this country, yes, we must save our Fatherland.

“The youths are very pivotal in this rescue mission. I am very proud and excited that I am a youth, I, therefore, appeal to you to join hands with me in this great task of mobilizing the Nigerian youths to join our great Party the PDP.

“It is very important that as we are embarking on mass mobilization of Nigerians, we should encourage those without Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to quickly visit INEC registration centres nearest to them to get registered. It is the PVC that can empower the youths to vote out the incompetent government of APC. Therefore, all the youths must have PVCs.”

The PDP National Youth Leader while welcoming the Zonal and State youth leaders, assured them of the support of the National leadership of the party led by Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

He also revealed that the party will soon commence the revalidation of existing affiliate youth groups and registration of new ones, saying: “We will carry you along in this process and seek your input. Please be ready to answer me when I beckon on you.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…