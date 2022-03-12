YPP expresses readiness to take over Kwara in 2023

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Young Progressives Party (YPP), on Saturday reiterated its resolve to take over government in Kwara State and Nigeria.

Speaking while monitoring the conduct of the ward and local government congress of the party in the state at the weekend, the national secretary of the party, Vidiyeno Bamaiyi, said that the party has what it takes to take over the leadership of the country.

Bamaiyi said the party has embarked on a ‘ballot revolution’ ahead of the 2023 general elections with massive sensitization of young people to change the narrative.

He also explained that the ‘ballot revolution’ is not a bloody one but all about preparing the minds of young people in the country to get into mainstream politics and supporting themselves to take over political leadership at all levels through the ballot box with their voter’s card and determination to change the old narratives.

Bamaiyi called on youths to take their destiny into their hands by registering for the Permanent Voters Card which, he said would afford them the opportunity to participate in the 2023 election.

He advised that young people should not allow themselves to be deceived by some politicians who may not mean well for the country.

Also speaking at the Adewole ward the leader of the INEC team to monitor the exercise, Assistant Electoral Officer Mohammed Sanni Abubakar, said the exercise is in line with the provision of the electoral act.

