APC wins 22 out of 25 LGs in Niger

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 22 out of the 25 local government councils during the election conducted last Thursday by the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC).

Announcing the results in Minna, Director Operations, NSIEC, Comrade Ibrahim Aliyu Tunganwawa, said results of the remaining three local government councils were being awaited.

The official also added that the results of three local government councils being awaited were Katcha, Agwara, and Borgu Local Government Councils.

Tunganwawa said due to some problems experienced during the conduct of the local government councils election, NSIEC will conduct a rerun election in two wards of Rafi and Kontagora local government councils.

According to him, the two wards were that of Kusherki and Tungan kawo scheduled for Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Tunganwawa who described the local government council’s election as peaceful and orderly despite some minor hitches explained that 13 political parties participated in the local government polls.

