Ortom warns against destruction of campaign materials in Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that any political parties intending to errect posters and billboards in the state should seek the approval of relevant authorities in the state.

The governor stated this while warning against destroying posters, billboards and other campaign materials of political opponents in the state.

According to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Terver Akase said that the governor warned those in the habit of destroying posters to desist from it or be prepared to face punishment according to the law.

Akase said that the governor recognises that democracy guarantees freedom for everyone to campaign without molestation, and stresses that no individual or group has the right to pull down campaign materials of opponents.

Ortom advised political parties, their candidates and supporters to always ensure that their posters and billboards are mounted in approved locations and to desist from defacing Makurdi as well as other towns of the state with the indiscriminate placement of campaign materials.

“Governor Ortom says anyone who intends to erect a billboard should seek the approval of relevant government agencies,” the statement read in parts.

