APC reverses itself, fixes convention for March 26

After a rigorous closed-door meeting that lasted for seven hours, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (APC CECPC) announced March 26 as a new date for the conduct of its national convention.

National Secretary of the APC CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe disclosed this to newsmen on Monday.

The new date confirmed media reports of an orchestrated plot to postpone the Convention, earlier fixed for February 26, 2022.

Tribune Online checks revealed that the new date was in conflict with the date given to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the Governor Buni Caretaker team for the conduct of zonal congresses.

In the letter dated February 21, 2022, signed by the duo of Governor Buni and Senator Akpanudoedehe and addressed to INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the electoral body was notified that APC zonal congresses would be conducted on March 26.

Senator Akpanudoedehe however told newsmen that the zonal congresses would now hold in between the national convention.

He said: “After deliberation and agreement with the CECPC, we have agreed and approved that the activities of the national convention commence from the 24th of March and terminate on the 26th of March.

“The convention activities commence on the 24th of February and it will terminate at Eagles Square on the 26th of March.

“In between the convention, we have agreed to have zonal congresses”.

A timetable for the Convention sighted by Tribune Online revealed that the list of National Convention Sub-Committees would be released on Monday 28th February, 2022, while the sale of forms has been scheduled between Wednesday, 9th – Friday 11th March, 2022.

Screening of Aspirants and Screening Appeal is to hold on Tuesday 15th-Thursday 17th March, 2022 and Saturday 19th March, 2022, respectively.

Adoption of Appeal Report and Accreditation of delegates would hold on Monday 21st March, 2022 and Thursday 24th-Friday 25th March, 2022.

The Convention is expected to hold at Eagles Square on Saturday 26th March, 2022 while the new set of substantive national officers would be inaugurated on Thursday 31st March, 2022, after Convention Appeal fixed for Tuesday 29th March, 2022.

