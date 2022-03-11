APC replies INEC: You can’t stop our convention, no need for fresh notice

The All Progressives Congress Caretaker/ Extraodinary Convention Planning Committee under the leadership of Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, is set for a showdown with the Independent National Electoral Commission over the latter’s request for a 21-day fresh notice for conduct of a national convention.
Speaking with newsmen at a press briefing on Friday, a chieftain of the party, Mr Ismaeel Ahmed, dismissed INEC stance as he accused the electoral body of misinterpretation of the Electoral Act 2022.
Ahmed said INEC could not ask for a fresh notice but simply a notice of an adjustment and not a fresh 21-day notice.
Ahmed claimed that INEC had earlier been informed by APC of its intention to convene its national convention in February 26,2022.
Details later…
ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity
MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details
Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by working directly with USA companies as affiliate partners, you are paid for simply helping them promote their offers online, earnings can be up to $750 weekly, click here to learn more