APC replies INEC: You can’t stop our convention, no need for fresh notice

The All Progressives Congress Caretaker/ Extraodinary Convention Planning Committee under the leadership of Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, is set for a showdown with the Independent National Electoral Commission over the latter’s request for a 21-day fresh notice for conduct of a national convention.

Speaking with newsmen at a press briefing on Friday, a chieftain of the party, Mr Ismaeel Ahmed, dismissed INEC stance as he accused the electoral body of misinterpretation of the Electoral Act 2022.

Ahmed said INEC could not ask for a fresh notice but simply a notice of an adjustment and not a fresh 21-day notice.

Ahmed claimed that INEC had earlier been informed by APC of its intention to convene its national convention in February 26,2022.

Details later…