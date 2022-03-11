(JUST IN): Court remands BRT driver for 30 days in prison for alleged murder, rape of Bamise

ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN

ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.

OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity

