(JUST IN): Court remands BRT driver for 30 days in prison for alleged murder, rape of Bamise

Latest NewsTop News
By

A Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday ordered that a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Andrew Omininikoron, be remanded for 30 days in Ikoyi custodial centre for alleged murder and rape of 22-year-old girl, Oluwabamise Ayankole.

Details later…

 

ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by working directly with USA companies as affiliate partners, you are paid for simply helping them promote their offers online, earnings can be up to $750 weekly, click here to learn more

You might also like
Latest News

APC’s March 26 convention shaky, INEC says it needs 21-day notice

Latest News

INEC rejects Bello’s letter on emergency APC NEC, says only Buni, Secretary can sign

Latest News

Structural integrity: Ikpeazu seals market blocks

Latest News

Ibadan indigenes, residents, well-wishers throng Mapo Hall for Olubadan’s coronation

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More