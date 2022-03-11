(JUST IN): Court remands BRT driver for 30 days in prison for alleged murder, rape of Bamise

A Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday ordered that a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Andrew Omininikoron, be remanded for 30 days in Ikoyi custodial centre for alleged murder and rape of 22-year-old girl, Oluwabamise Ayankole.
Details later…
