My convoy not involved in auto crash, says Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola has dispelled media reports that a police vehicle in his convoy was involved in an accident in Asaba, Delta State during the inspection of the second Niger bridge on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the inauguration of the 68 units of housing executed by the federal government at Issele Azagba, Delta State on Thursday, the minister said: “It is unfortunate that some sections of the media choose to tell sensational premium lies.”

“Yes, we were in Asaba on Tuesday, me, the Chief of Staff to Mr President, Ibrahim Gambari; the Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige, who is an indigene of Anambra State, to physically assess development at the Second Niger Bridge.

“We were not involved in any accident.

“We returned to Abuja safely on the same day and we all participated in the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday,” Fashola said.

According to him, “It was after we left the meeting that we got word that there was a social media report that my convoy was involved in an accident.

“But when I investigated, it turns out that members of the Police Command in Anambra State, who came to provide support because the Chief of Staff to the President was in town and the project we came to investigate transverse Anambra and Delta States.

“Unfortunately on their way back, they had an accident, but thankfully, nobody died, they were injured and responding to treatment, so, we are all fine.”

